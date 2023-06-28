A major move is in the offing as The Coca-Cola Company (KO) market cap hits 262.95 billion

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $61.205, soaring 0.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.29 and dropped to $60.39 before settling in for the closing price of $61.20. Within the past 52 weeks, KO’s price has moved between $54.01 and $65.47.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 3.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.60%. With a float of $4.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.33 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 82500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.91, operating margin of +27.90, and the pretax margin is +27.28.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Coca-Cola Company is 0.67%, while institutional ownership is 71.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 1,085,315. In this transaction President International Dev. of this company sold 16,950 shares at a rate of $64.03, taking the stock ownership to the 26,272 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 15,266 for $63.50, making the entire transaction worth $969,391. This insider now owns 99,314 shares in total.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.64) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +22.27 while generating a return on equity of 40.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.97% during the next five years compared to 14.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 82.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Looking closely at The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), its last 5-days average volume was 16.22 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 13.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, The Coca-Cola Company’s (KO) raw stochastic average was set at 43.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 11.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.90. However, in the short run, The Coca-Cola Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.54. Second resistance stands at $61.87. The third major resistance level sits at $62.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.74.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 262.95 billion based on 4,324,578K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 43,004 M and income totals 9,542 M. The company made 10,980 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,107 M in sales during its previous quarter.