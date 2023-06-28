Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,769 M

A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) stock priced at $54.37, up 2.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.77 and dropped to $54.24 before settling in for the closing price of $54.38. ALSN’s price has ranged from $32.63 to $54.83 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 4.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 33.90%. With a float of $89.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.00 million.

In an organization with 3500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.18, operating margin of +28.39, and the pretax margin is +23.29.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 101.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 108,000. In this transaction SVP, Global MSS of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $54.00, taking the stock ownership to the 20,788 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s VP, Chief Procurement Officer sold 11,696 for $48.47, making the entire transaction worth $566,917. This insider now owns 13,909 shares in total.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.85 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +19.18 while generating a return on equity of 70.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.11% during the next five years compared to 18.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.07, a number that is poised to hit 1.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.04 million. That was better than the volume of 0.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s (ALSN) raw stochastic average was set at 99.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.08. However, in the short run, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.19. Second resistance stands at $56.75. The third major resistance level sits at $57.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.13.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.01 billion, the company has a total of 91,055K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,769 M while annual income is 531,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 741,000 K while its latest quarter income was 170,000 K.