Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.09% last month.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) on June 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $18.31, soaring 0.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.4164 and dropped to $18.22 before settling in for the closing price of $18.27. Within the past 52 weeks, ARCC’s price has moved between $16.51 and $20.69.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.90%. With a float of $537.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $544.58 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.60, operating margin of +53.30, and the pretax margin is +30.02.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ares Capital Corporation is 1.38%, while institutional ownership is 31.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 267,600. In this transaction Co-President of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $17.84, taking the stock ownership to the 15,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 3,000 for $17.44, making the entire transaction worth $52,320. This insider now owns 60,500 shares in total.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.59) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +27.50 while generating a return on equity of 6.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 5.28% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) saw its 5-day average volume 2.72 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Ares Capital Corporation’s (ARCC) raw stochastic average was set at 41.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.39 in the near term. At $18.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.11. The third support level lies at $18.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.95 billion based on 544,581K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,096 M and income totals 600,000 K. The company made 618,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 278,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.