Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) average volume reaches $674.80K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) stock priced at $0.47, up 2.99% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.50 and dropped to $0.44 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. ASXC’s price has ranged from $0.28 to $1.18 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -0.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -16.10%. With a float of $234.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $238.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 183 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -162.17, operating margin of -1063.40, and the pretax margin is -1061.70.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Asensus Surgical Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 12.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 207,557. In this transaction Director of this company bought 293,077 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 492,815 shares.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1066.19 while generating a return on equity of -56.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Asensus Surgical Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC)

Looking closely at Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.62 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s (ASXC) raw stochastic average was set at 5.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5919, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5561. However, in the short run, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5063. Second resistance stands at $0.5337. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5688. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4438, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4087. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3813.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 116.09 million, the company has a total of 239,466K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,090 K while annual income is -75,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 980 K while its latest quarter income was -22,220 K.