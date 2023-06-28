Azul S.A. (AZUL) soared 1.01 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

June 27, 2023, Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) trading session started at the price of $13.29, that was 1.01% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.45 and dropped to $12.715 before settling in for the closing price of $12.91. A 52-week range for AZUL has been $3.82 – $13.74.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 15.70% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 83.00%. With a float of $111.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.02 million.

In an organization with 13651 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.31, operating margin of +3.62, and the pretax margin is -4.53.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.34) by -$0.65. This company achieved a net margin of -4.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Azul S.A. (AZUL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Azul S.A. (AZUL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.53 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Azul S.A.’s (AZUL) raw stochastic average was set at 92.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.78. However, in the short run, Azul S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.42. Second resistance stands at $13.80. The third major resistance level sits at $14.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.95.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Key Stats

There are 420,882K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.51 billion. As of now, sales total 3,089 M while income totals -139,920 K. Its latest quarter income was 862,070 K while its last quarter net income were -62,020 K.