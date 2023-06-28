BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -14.34%

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) on June 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $17.52, plunging -2.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.52 and dropped to $16.68 before settling in for the closing price of $17.52. Within the past 52 weeks, BTAI’s price has moved between $10.00 and $34.12.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -45.90%. With a float of $18.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.62 million.

In an organization with 183 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.47, operating margin of -42242.93, and the pretax margin is -44246.40.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 31.26%, while institutional ownership is 47.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 605,501. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $20.18, taking the stock ownership to the 39,903 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s CEO and President sold 30,000 for $21.54, making the entire transaction worth $646,226. This insider now owns 39,903 shares in total.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1.62) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -44201.87 while generating a return on equity of -111.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) Trading Performance Indicators

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 830.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.63, a number that is poised to hit -1.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.64 million. That was better than the volume of 0.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s (BTAI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.33. However, in the short run, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.47. Second resistance stands at $17.91. The third major resistance level sits at $18.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.23. The third support level lies at $15.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 498.18 million based on 29,160K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 380 K and income totals -165,760 K. The company made 210 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -52,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.