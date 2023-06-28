Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) posted a -0.44% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

June 27, 2023, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) trading session started at the price of $109.08, that was 0.25% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $109.64 and dropped to $108.203 before settling in for the closing price of $108.80. A 52-week range for BAH has been $87.04 – $112.55.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 8.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -40.90%. With a float of $130.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 31900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.38, operating margin of +5.30, and the pretax margin is +3.97.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 557,040. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 5,064 shares at a rate of $110.00, taking the stock ownership to the 71,656 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s EVP & Chief Legal Officer sold 4,117 for $110.00, making the entire transaction worth $452,870. This insider now owns 28,497 shares in total.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.95) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +2.91 while generating a return on equity of 26.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.75% during the next five years compared to 0.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.03, a number that is poised to hit 1.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

Looking closely at Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.77 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.91.

During the past 100 days, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (BAH) raw stochastic average was set at 94.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $98.68. However, in the short run, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $109.74. Second resistance stands at $110.41. The third major resistance level sits at $111.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $108.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $107.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $106.87.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) Key Stats

There are 130,825K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.26 billion. As of now, sales total 9,259 M while income totals 271,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,433 M while its last quarter net income were -68,420 K.