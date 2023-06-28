Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 4.80% last month.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) kicked off on June 27, 2023, at the price of $66.97, up 2.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.11 and dropped to $66.73 before settling in for the closing price of $66.69. Over the past 52 weeks, BYD has traded in a range of $46.10-$71.69.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 8.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 44.30%. With a float of $74.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 15771 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.71, operating margin of +28.55, and the pretax margin is +23.31.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Boyd Gaming Corporation is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 69.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 2,550,120. In this transaction Co-Executive Chair of this company sold 39,525 shares at a rate of $64.52, taking the stock ownership to the 14,102,224 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 28,376 for $65.83, making the entire transaction worth $1,867,992. This insider now owns 38,938 shares in total.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.49) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +17.98 while generating a return on equity of 40.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.31% during the next five years compared to 44.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Boyd Gaming Corporation’s (BYD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.35, a number that is poised to hit 1.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.76 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s (BYD) raw stochastic average was set at 74.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $68.56 in the near term. At $69.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $69.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.26. The third support level lies at $65.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.99 billion has total of 101,028K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,555 M in contrast with the sum of 639,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 963,970 K and last quarter income was 199,730 K.