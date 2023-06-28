Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) average volume reaches $1.41M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) stock priced at $31.51, down -0.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.8098 and dropped to $31.385 before settling in for the closing price of $31.65. BAM’s price has ranged from $26.76 to $36.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.10%. With a float of $398.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.43 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.13, operating margin of +66.45, and the pretax margin is +96.28.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is 7.87%, while institutional ownership is 73.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 599,805. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,256 shares at a rate of $11.94, taking the stock ownership to the 21,054,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Director sold 24,744 for $11.96, making the entire transaction worth $295,988. This insider now owns 21,104,923 shares in total.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +52.80 while generating a return on equity of 19.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM)

Looking closely at Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.13 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s (BAM) raw stochastic average was set at 23.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.72. Second resistance stands at $31.98. The third major resistance level sits at $32.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.18 billion, the company has a total of 412,430K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 75,731 M while annual income is 3,966 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,026 M while its latest quarter income was 516,000 K.