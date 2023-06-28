C3.ai Inc. (AI) last year’s performance of 74.99% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) kicked off on June 27, 2023, at the price of $32.60, up 4.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.8398 and dropped to $31.57 before settling in for the closing price of $31.96. Over the past 52 weeks, AI has traded in a range of $10.16-$48.87.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -241.60%. With a float of $90.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.73 million.

The firm has a total of 704 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.64, operating margin of -108.88, and the pretax margin is -100.51.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 5,050,800. In this transaction Director of this company sold 120,000 shares at a rate of $42.09, taking the stock ownership to the 546,495 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director sold 24,000 for $30.26, making the entire transaction worth $726,240. This insider now owns 185,664 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -100.77 while generating a return on equity of -28.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -241.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [C3.ai Inc., AI], we can find that recorded value of 28.79 million was better than the volume posted last year of 25.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.17.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 51.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.20. The third major resistance level sits at $36.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.74.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.96 billion has total of 112,210K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 266,800 K in contrast with the sum of -268,840 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 72,410 K and last quarter income was -64,960 K.