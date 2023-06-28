Can Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s (OCUL) hike of 5.15% in a week be considered a lucky break?

June 27, 2023, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) trading session started at the price of $4.79, that was 2.94% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.08 and dropped to $4.72 before settling in for the closing price of $4.76. A 52-week range for OCUL has been $2.57 – $7.96.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 93.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -977.30%. With a float of $76.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.39 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 274 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.18, operating margin of -152.74, and the pretax margin is -137.95.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 83,397. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 19,669 shares at a rate of $4.24, taking the stock ownership to the 446,281 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,476 for $4.24, making the entire transaction worth $27,458. This insider now owns 139,387 shares in total.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.26) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -137.95 while generating a return on equity of -115.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -977.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.76 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s (OCUL) raw stochastic average was set at 26.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.08 in the near term. At $5.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.54. The third support level lies at $4.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) Key Stats

There are 77,525K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 391.46 million. As of now, sales total 51,490 K while income totals -71,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,370 K while its last quarter net income were -30,320 K.