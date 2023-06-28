Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On June 27, 2023, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) opened at $4.64, lower -3.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.6462 and dropped to $4.29 before settling in for the closing price of $4.62. Price fluctuations for TAST have ranged from $1.31 to $6.06 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 9.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -72.80% at the time writing. With a float of $33.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.42 million.

In an organization with 24300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.68, operating margin of -1.42, and the pretax margin is -4.41.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 20,265. In this transaction VP of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.03, taking the stock ownership to the 88,571 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s President and CEO bought 17,000 for $1.46, making the entire transaction worth $24,794. This insider now owns 138,275 shares in total.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.26) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -4.37 while generating a return on equity of -41.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.66 million. That was better than the volume of 0.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s (TAST) raw stochastic average was set at 62.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.60. However, in the short run, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.65. Second resistance stands at $4.83. The third major resistance level sits at $5.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.94.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) Key Stats

There are currently 54,488K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 247.88 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,730 M according to its annual income of -75,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 445,160 K and its income totaled 860 K.