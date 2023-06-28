Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) 20 Days SMA touches 8.57%: The odds favor the bear

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) kicked off on June 27, 2023, at the price of $12.90, up 1.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.15 and dropped to $12.72 before settling in for the closing price of $12.90. Over the past 52 weeks, CPRX has traded in a range of $6.63-$22.11.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 103.70%. With a float of $97.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.56 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 82 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.94, operating margin of +47.54, and the pretax margin is +48.89.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 83.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 345,978. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 26,151 shares at a rate of $13.23, taking the stock ownership to the 3,945,436 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s Director sold 30,000 for $16.83, making the entire transaction worth $504,900. This insider now owns 313,541 shares in total.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +38.79 while generating a return on equity of 32.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CPRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.18 million, its volume of 2.07 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CPRX) raw stochastic average was set at 28.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.28 in the near term. At $13.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.42.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.40 billion has total of 106,077K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 214,200 K in contrast with the sum of 83,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 85,370 K and last quarter income was 29,570 K.