Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) average volume reaches $826.17K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

June 27, 2023, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) trading session started at the price of $0.2029, that was 14.44% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.24 and dropped to $0.188 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. A 52-week range for CNXA has been $0.14 – $1.94.

With a float of $7.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.54 million.

The firm has a total of 8 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.65, operating margin of -257.44, and the pretax margin is -307.60.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is 35.10%, while institutional ownership is 8.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 3,968. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.79, taking the stock ownership to the 1,265,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 70,100 for $0.88, making the entire transaction worth $61,723. This insider now owns 1,270,000 shares in total.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -307.60 while generating a return on equity of -736.41.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -13.28

Technical Analysis of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., CNXA], we can find that recorded value of 0.77 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s (CNXA) raw stochastic average was set at 48.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 138.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1817, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2386. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2569. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2745. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3089. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2049, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1705. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1529.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Key Stats

There are 13,543K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.24 million. As of now, sales total 16,830 K while income totals -51,770 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,690 K while its last quarter net income were -7,140 K.

