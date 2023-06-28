CR (Crane Company) climbed 1.52 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Crane Company (NYSE: CR) on June 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $81.62, soaring 1.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.94 and dropped to $81.54 before settling in for the closing price of $82.16. Within the past 52 weeks, CR’s price has moved between $67.28 and $84.27.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -14.80%. With a float of $56.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.73 million.

The firm has a total of 7000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.07, operating margin of +11.54, and the pretax margin is +15.46.

Crane Company (CR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 2,867,684. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 37,495 shares at a rate of $76.48, taking the stock ownership to the 322,628 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s V.P. Treasury & Tax sold 49,409 for $119.88, making the entire transaction worth $5,923,151. This insider now owns 25,174 shares in total.

Crane Company (CR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.85) by $0.4. This company achieved a net margin of +9.82 while generating a return on equity of 13.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Crane Company (NYSE: CR) Trading Performance Indicators

Crane Company (CR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crane Company (CR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Crane Company, CR], we can find that recorded value of 0.47 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.58.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $84.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $85.36. The third major resistance level sits at $86.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $79.59.

Crane Company (NYSE: CR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.73 billion based on 56,729K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,375 M and income totals 401,100 K. The company made 513,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 61,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.