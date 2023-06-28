Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) volume exceeds 0.55 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) stock priced at $2.19, down -1.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.23 and dropped to $2.14 before settling in for the closing price of $2.19. DOUG’s price has ranged from $2.08 to $5.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -106.40%. With a float of $67.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 957 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.78, operating margin of -0.15, and the pretax margin is +0.01.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Douglas Elliman Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 61.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10, was worth 399,340. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $3.99, taking the stock ownership to the 2,876,341 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10, when Company’s Director bought 40,000 for $3.93, making the entire transaction worth $157,200. This insider now owns 135,587 shares in total.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -0.55 while generating a return on equity of -2.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -106.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Douglas Elliman Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG)

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.09 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Douglas Elliman Inc.’s (DOUG) raw stochastic average was set at 2.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.21 in the near term. At $2.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.03.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 191.46 million, the company has a total of 88,633K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,153 M while annual income is -5,620 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 213,980 K while its latest quarter income was -17,620 K.