Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) volume exceeds 1.32 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 27, 2023, Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) opened at $10.49, lower -1.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.50 and dropped to $10.245 before settling in for the closing price of $10.45. Price fluctuations for EC have ranged from $8.48 to $12.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 100.10% at the time writing. With a float of $221.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.06 billion.

The firm has a total of 9150 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.18, operating margin of +20.60, and the pretax margin is +42.83.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ecopetrol S.A. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.82) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +25.35 while generating a return on equity of 40.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.00% during the next five years compared to 38.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ecopetrol S.A., EC], we can find that recorded value of 1.32 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Ecopetrol S.A.’s (EC) raw stochastic average was set at 51.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.59. The third major resistance level sits at $10.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.91.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Key Stats

There are currently 2,055,835K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 175,572 M according to its annual income of 34,765 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,771 M and its income totaled 1,132 M.