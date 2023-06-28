Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) last year’s performance of -54.44% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On June 27, 2023, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) opened at $0.65, lower -7.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.653 and dropped to $0.60 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. Price fluctuations for SOLO have ranged from $0.44 to $1.87 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 128.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -200.10% at the time writing. With a float of $107.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.29 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 104 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -457.90, operating margin of -1507.62, and the pretax margin is -1815.43.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is 7.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.00%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.46. This company achieved a net margin of -1815.77 while generating a return on equity of -66.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -200.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Looking closely at Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.84 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s (SOLO) raw stochastic average was set at 25.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 178.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5796, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8597. However, in the short run, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6454. Second resistance stands at $0.6757. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6984. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5924, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5697. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5394.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Key Stats

There are currently 119,288K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 78.24 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,810 K according to its annual income of -123,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 500 K and its income totaled -12,310 K.