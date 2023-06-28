European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.53 million

A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) stock priced at $18.67, up 2.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.93 and dropped to $18.30 before settling in for the closing price of $18.43. EWCZ’s price has ranged from $12.02 to $23.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 437.70%. With a float of $44.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 117 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.68, operating margin of +20.11, and the pretax margin is -19.09.

European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of European Wax Center Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 93.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 18. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1 shares at a rate of $18.48, taking the stock ownership to the 2 shares.

European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.65 while generating a return on equity of 5.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 437.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are European Wax Center Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ)

Looking closely at European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), its last 5-days average volume was 0.72 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, European Wax Center Inc.’s (EWCZ) raw stochastic average was set at 68.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.68. However, in the short run, European Wax Center Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.11. Second resistance stands at $19.34. The third major resistance level sits at $19.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.85.

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.12 billion, the company has a total of 62,753K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 207,350 K while annual income is 7,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 49,890 K while its latest quarter income was -510 K.