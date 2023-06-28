Five9 Inc. (FIVN) 20 Days SMA touches 8.53%: The odds favor the bear

On June 27, 2023, Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) opened at $75.82, higher 3.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.80 and dropped to $75.72 before settling in for the closing price of $75.79. Price fluctuations for FIVN have ranged from $46.61 to $120.39 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 31.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -72.40% at the time writing. With a float of $69.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2380 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.66, operating margin of -9.30, and the pretax margin is -11.59.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Five9 Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 107.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 8,045,139. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 107,340 shares at a rate of $74.95, taking the stock ownership to the 235,284 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer sold 32,000 for $75.03, making the entire transaction worth $2,400,960. This insider now owns 109,875 shares in total.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -12.15 while generating a return on equity of -36.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.44% during the next five years compared to -44.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Five9 Inc. (FIVN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 124.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Five9 Inc. (FIVN)

Looking closely at Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.11 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.33.

During the past 100 days, Five9 Inc.’s (FIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 77.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.06. However, in the short run, Five9 Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $79.56. Second resistance stands at $80.72. The third major resistance level sits at $82.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $73.40.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Key Stats

There are currently 71,176K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 778,850 K according to its annual income of -94,650 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 218,440 K and its income totaled -27,250 K.