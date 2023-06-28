FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) last year’s performance of -0.59% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) kicked off on June 27, 2023, at the price of $18.75, up 0.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.955 and dropped to $18.68 before settling in for the closing price of $18.71. Over the past 52 weeks, FSK has traded in a range of $16.49-$22.22.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.80%. With a float of $259.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $280.07 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.71, operating margin of +23.63, and the pretax margin is +5.41.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of FS KKR Capital Corp. is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 36.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 23,556. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,200 shares at a rate of $19.63, taking the stock ownership to the 5,840 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director bought 556 for $17.45, making the entire transaction worth $9,699. This insider now owns 6,384 shares in total.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.74) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +5.13 while generating a return on equity of 1.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 4.32% growth over the previous five years of trading.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at FS KKR Capital Corp.’s (FSK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [FS KKR Capital Corp., FSK], we can find that recorded value of 0.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s (FSK) raw stochastic average was set at 51.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.12. The third major resistance level sits at $19.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.45.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.29 billion has total of 280,066K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,635 M in contrast with the sum of 92,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 456,000 K and last quarter income was 199,000 K.