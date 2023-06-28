Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) with a beta value of 0.80 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) on June 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.04, soaring 1.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.36 and dropped to $11.93 before settling in for the closing price of $12.03. Within the past 52 weeks, FULT’s price has moved between $9.64 and $18.85.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 5.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 3.00%. With a float of $163.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Fulton Financial Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 147,156. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $9.81, taking the stock ownership to the 157,044 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Sr. EVP & CFO bought 10,000 for $9.74, making the entire transaction worth $97,400. This insider now owns 71,503 shares in total.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.48) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 9.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) Trading Performance Indicators

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.57 million, its volume of 1.36 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Fulton Financial Corporation’s (FULT) raw stochastic average was set at 32.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.40 in the near term. At $12.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.54.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.07 billion based on 165,396K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,092 M and income totals 286,980 K. The company made 341,570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 68,310 K in sales during its previous quarter.