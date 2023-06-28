Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 318,460 K

On June 27, 2023, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) opened at $39.91, higher 2.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.30 and dropped to $39.55 before settling in for the closing price of $38.96. Price fluctuations for FUTU have ranged from $28.00 to $72.20 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 89.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.40% at the time writing. With a float of $75.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.60 million.

In an organization with 2784 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Futu Holdings Limited is 16.41%, while institutional ownership is 35.40%.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1,862.30 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.57% during the next five years compared to 110.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.21 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.64.

During the past 100 days, Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) raw stochastic average was set at 18.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.33. However, in the short run, Futu Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.24. Second resistance stands at $40.64. The third major resistance level sits at $40.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.74.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Key Stats

There are currently 150,379K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.57 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 975,970 K according to its annual income of 375,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 318,460 K and its income totaled 151,850 K.