Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -2.73%

A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) stock priced at $47.90, down -0.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.02 and dropped to $47.67 before settling in for the closing price of $47.90. GLPI’s price has ranged from $43.20 to $54.88 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 6.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 19.30%. With a float of $246.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.79 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 17 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.27, operating margin of +73.63, and the pretax margin is +54.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 53,820. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $53.82, taking the stock ownership to the 150,132 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s COO, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 3,000 for $54.00, making the entire transaction worth $162,000. This insider now owns 215,981 shares in total.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.7 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +52.16 while generating a return on equity of 19.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.41% during the next five years compared to 9.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)

The latest stats from [Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., GLPI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.14 million was superior to 1.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s (GLPI) raw stochastic average was set at 13.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $48.15. The third major resistance level sits at $48.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.45. The third support level lies at $47.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.66 billion, the company has a total of 262,356K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,312 M while annual income is 703,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 355,210 K while its latest quarter income was 188,670 K.