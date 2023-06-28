GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) average volume reaches $1.27M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) stock priced at $11.85, up 2.63% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.85 and dropped to $11.52 before settling in for the closing price of $11.42. GDS’s price has ranged from $8.41 to $35.62 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 42.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.00%. With a float of $176.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2185 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.35, operating margin of +6.05, and the pretax margin is -10.61.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of GDS Holdings Limited is 1.26%, while institutional ownership is 42.00%.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.37 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -15.64 while generating a return on equity of -5.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.51% during the next five years compared to -19.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are GDS Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

Looking closely at GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, GDS Holdings Limited’s (GDS) raw stochastic average was set at 12.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.03. However, in the short run, GDS Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.87. Second resistance stands at $12.03. The third major resistance level sits at $12.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.21.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.25 billion, the company has a total of 186,898K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,386 M while annual income is -188,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 350,770 K while its latest quarter income was -69,360 K.