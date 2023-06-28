Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) posted a -3.06% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

June 27, 2023, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) trading session started at the price of $2.41, that was -21.16% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.41 and dropped to $1.90 before settling in for the closing price of $2.41. A 52-week range for GRNQ has been $1.00 – $3.81.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -1.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 61.10%. With a float of $4.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.88 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 48 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.14, operating margin of -35.89, and the pretax margin is -170.38.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Greenpro Capital Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Greenpro Capital Corp. is 43.85%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -172.86 while generating a return on equity of -40.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.1 million, its volume of 1.28 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Greenpro Capital Corp.’s (GRNQ) raw stochastic average was set at 50.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.24 in the near term. At $2.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.22.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Key Stats

There are 7,876K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.28 million. As of now, sales total 3,670 K while income totals -6,350 K. Its latest quarter income was 640 K while its last quarter net income were 30 K.