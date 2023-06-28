Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) is 1.09% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) stock priced at $29.13, up 1.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.85 and dropped to $29.0401 before settling in for the closing price of $29.26. GO’s price has ranged from $25.71 to $46.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 11.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.60%. With a float of $88.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 864 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.42, operating margin of +2.65, and the pretax margin is +2.12.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Grocery Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 58,306. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $29.15, taking the stock ownership to the 25,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director bought 35,000 for $27.99, making the entire transaction worth $979,650. This insider now owns 329,785 shares in total.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.82 while generating a return on equity of 6.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.94% during the next five years compared to 22.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.96 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s (GO) raw stochastic average was set at 56.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.95 in the near term. At $30.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.69. The third support level lies at $28.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.84 billion, the company has a total of 98,286K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,578 M while annual income is 65,050 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 965,470 K while its latest quarter income was 13,720 K.