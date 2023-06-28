Search
Shaun Noe
Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -13.06%

Company News

A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) stock priced at $5.08, up 0.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.27 and dropped to $4.98 before settling in for the closing price of $5.02. GFAI’s price has ranged from $3.81 to $36.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -19.80%. With a float of $6.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.88 million.

In an organization with 1755 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.58, operating margin of -36.20, and the pretax margin is -53.76.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Guardforce AI Co. Limited is 26.98%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -53.85 while generating a return on equity of -144.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.97

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.97 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 329.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.97. However, in the short run, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.23. Second resistance stands at $5.39. The third major resistance level sits at $5.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.81. The third support level lies at $4.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 36.08 million, the company has a total of 6,496K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 34,480 K while annual income is -18,560 K.

Newsletter

 

