Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) with a beta value of 2.12 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) stock price up 2.85% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $7.02. HIMX’s price has ranged from $4.81 to $9.66 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 11.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -45.70%. With a float of $172.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2181 employees.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Himax Technologies Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 17.60%.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.51% during the next five years compared to 53.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Himax Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

Looking closely at Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.71 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Himax Technologies Inc.’s (HIMX) raw stochastic average was set at 41.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.90. However, in the short run, Himax Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.31. Second resistance stands at $7.39. The third major resistance level sits at $7.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.85.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.26 billion, the company has a total of 174,417K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,201 M while annual income is 236,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 244,200 K while its latest quarter income was 14,930 K.