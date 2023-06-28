HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.16 million

A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) stock priced at $38.80, up 1.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.065 and dropped to $38.665 before settling in for the closing price of $38.47. HSBC’s price has ranged from $24.77 to $39.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 19.40%. With a float of $3.96 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.97 billion.

The firm has a total of 221656 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of HSBC Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +15.84 while generating a return on equity of 8.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 6.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are HSBC Holdings plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.61

Technical Analysis of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [HSBC Holdings plc, HSBC], we can find that recorded value of 1.2 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) raw stochastic average was set at 91.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.31. The third major resistance level sits at $39.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.36.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 157.98 billion, the company has a total of 3,990,018K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 79,277 M while annual income is 16,035 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,945 M while its latest quarter income was 10,745 M.