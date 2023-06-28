indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is 4.07% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

June 27, 2023, indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) trading session started at the price of $9.01, that was 3.44% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.325 and dropped to $8.82 before settling in for the closing price of $9.01. A 52-week range for INDI has been $5.22 – $11.12.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 42.40%. With a float of $80.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.49 million.

In an organization with 600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward indie Semiconductor Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of indie Semiconductor Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 61.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 201,590. In this transaction Director of this company sold 19,000 shares at a rate of $10.61, taking the stock ownership to the 31,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 100,000 for $10.49, making the entire transaction worth $1,049,000. This insider now owns 21,602 shares in total.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.39 million. That was better than the volume of 2.01 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s (INDI) raw stochastic average was set at 51.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.39. However, in the short run, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.49. Second resistance stands at $9.66. The third major resistance level sits at $9.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.65. The third support level lies at $8.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Key Stats

There are 160,156K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.44 billion. As of now, sales total 110,800 K while income totals -43,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 40,450 K while its last quarter net income were -72,750 K.