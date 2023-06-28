Innodata Inc. (INOD) 20 Days SMA touches -0.86%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) stock priced at $10.51, up 9.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.49 and dropped to $10.40 before settling in for the closing price of $10.20. INOD’s price has ranged from $2.78 to $14.22 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 5.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -596.50%. With a float of $24.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4205 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.01, operating margin of -13.01, and the pretax margin is -13.27.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Innodata Inc. is 9.47%, while institutional ownership is 19.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 508,958. In this transaction Director of this company sold 41,278 shares at a rate of $12.33, taking the stock ownership to the 1,008,615 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 20, when Company’s Director sold 1,000 for $12.26, making the entire transaction worth $12,260. This insider now owns 500 shares in total.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -15.11 while generating a return on equity of -49.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 35.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -596.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -61.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Innodata Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41

Technical Analysis of Innodata Inc. (INOD)

Looking closely at Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.57 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, Innodata Inc.’s (INOD) raw stochastic average was set at 66.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.71. However, in the short run, Innodata Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.64. Second resistance stands at $12.11. The third major resistance level sits at $12.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.46.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 313.21 million, the company has a total of 27,550K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 79,000 K while annual income is -11,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,840 K while its latest quarter income was -2,110 K.