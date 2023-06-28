Inuvo Inc. (INUV) is expecting -22.16% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) kicked off on June 27, 2023, at the price of $0.23, down -1.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.23 and dropped to $0.23 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Over the past 52 weeks, INUV has traded in a range of $0.20-$0.59.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -1.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -69.30%. With a float of $106.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.97 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 87 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.51, operating margin of -16.73, and the pretax margin is -17.34.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Inuvo Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 16.10%.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -17.34 while generating a return on equity of -48.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 7.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Inuvo Inc.’s (INUV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inuvo Inc. (INUV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.45 million, its volume of 0.46 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Inuvo Inc.’s (INUV) raw stochastic average was set at 5.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2897, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3368. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2355 in the near term. At $0.2398, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2448. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2262, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2212. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2169.

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 32.24 million has total of 121,641K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 75,600 K in contrast with the sum of -13,110 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,850 K and last quarter income was -3,440 K.