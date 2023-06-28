Investors finally get a glimpse of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) volume hitting the figure of 0.54 million.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) on June 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.69, plunging -0.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.95 and dropped to $23.43 before settling in for the closing price of $23.65. Within the past 52 weeks, AY’s price has moved between $23.12 and $36.35.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 1.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 82.50%. With a float of $63.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.14 million.

In an organization with 874 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.60, operating margin of +21.61, and the pretax margin is -1.07.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Renewable industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is 42.28%, while institutional ownership is 46.40%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -0.49 while generating a return on equity of -0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) Trading Performance Indicators

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.53 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s (AY) raw stochastic average was set at 5.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.98. However, in the short run, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.83. Second resistance stands at $24.15. The third major resistance level sits at $24.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.11. The third support level lies at $22.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.77 billion based on 112,403K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,102 M and income totals -5,440 K. The company made 242,510 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,990 K in sales during its previous quarter.