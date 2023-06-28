Investors finally get a glimpse of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) volume hitting the figure of 1.23 million.

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) stock priced at $2.10, down -3.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.10 and dropped to $2.01 before settling in for the closing price of $2.10. BFLY’s price has ranged from $1.62 to $8.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -352.80%. With a float of $154.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $203.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 330 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.77, operating margin of -260.57, and the pretax margin is -229.84.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Butterfly Network Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 51.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 26,269. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 11,661 shares at a rate of $2.25, taking the stock ownership to the 1,091,484 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s CLO, GC and Corp Sec sold 52,296 for $2.22, making the entire transaction worth $116,076. This insider now owns 1,264,493 shares in total.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -229.90 while generating a return on equity of -43.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -352.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Butterfly Network Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.46 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Butterfly Network Inc.’s (BFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 24.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.08 in the near term. At $2.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.95. The third support level lies at $1.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 433.21 million, the company has a total of 203,931K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 73,390 K while annual income is -168,720 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,480 K while its latest quarter income was -33,540 K.