Investors finally get a glimpse of Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) volume hitting the figure of 2.32 million.

On June 27, 2023, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) opened at $13.24, higher 9.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.27 and dropped to $13.22 before settling in for the closing price of $12.98. Price fluctuations for CUK have ranged from $5.43 to $14.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -7.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 39.00% at the time writing. With a float of $144.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.18 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 85000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.70, operating margin of -32.19, and the pretax margin is -49.97.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Travel Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 20.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 1,186,696. In this transaction CFO & CAO of this company sold 107,119 shares at a rate of $11.08, taking the stock ownership to the 286,041 shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -50.07 while generating a return on equity of -64.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.40% during the next five years compared to -28.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.16

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) saw its 5-day average volume 2.6 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CUK) raw stochastic average was set at 93.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.62 in the near term. At $14.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.87. The third support level lies at $12.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Key Stats

There are currently 186,136K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,168 M according to its annual income of -6,094 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,432 M and its income totaled -693,000 K.