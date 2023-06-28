Investors finally get a glimpse of UTime Limited (UTME) volume hitting the figure of 0.55 million.

A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) stock priced at $2.35, up 1.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.57 and dropped to $2.26 before settling in for the closing price of $2.35. UTME’s price has ranged from $0.65 to $3.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -17.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -136.50%. With a float of $3.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 384 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.00, operating margin of -12.55, and the pretax margin is -14.29.

UTime Limited (UTME) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of UTime Limited is 54.64%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

UTime Limited (UTME) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -14.10 while generating a return on equity of -85.92.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -136.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are UTime Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.75

Technical Analysis of UTime Limited (UTME)

UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) saw its 5-day average volume 0.56 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, UTime Limited’s (UTME) raw stochastic average was set at 62.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 230.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.55 in the near term. At $2.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.09. The third support level lies at $1.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.71 million, the company has a total of 0K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 275,508 K while annual income is -38,833 K.