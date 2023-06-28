Investors finally get a glimpse of Wallbox N.V. (WBX) volume hitting the figure of 0.68 million.

June 27, 2023, Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) trading session started at the price of $2.84, that was 3.18% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.99 and dropped to $2.84 before settling in for the closing price of $2.83. A 52-week range for WBX has been $2.44 – $11.25.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 80.60%. With a float of $47.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.76 million.

In an organization with 1267 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Wallbox N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Wallbox N.V. is 70.42%, while institutional ownership is 12.00%.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42 and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.78 million. That was better than the volume of 0.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Wallbox N.V.’s (WBX) raw stochastic average was set at 11.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.99. However, in the short run, Wallbox N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.99. Second resistance stands at $3.07. The third major resistance level sits at $3.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.77. The third support level lies at $2.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Key Stats

There are 171,767K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 545.78 million. As of now, sales total 151,910 K while income totals -66,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -11,810 K.