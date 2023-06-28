Investors must take note of Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) performance last week, which was -5.30%.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) kicked off on June 27, 2023, at the price of $14.98, up 2.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.49 and dropped to $14.69 before settling in for the closing price of $14.84. Over the past 52 weeks, AFRM has traded in a range of $8.62-$40.97.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.80%. With a float of $223.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $297.20 million.

In an organization with 2552 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.30, operating margin of -43.88, and the pretax margin is -53.72.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 192,711. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,286 shares at a rate of $11.15, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director sold 17,287 for $12.77, making the entire transaction worth $220,673. This insider now owns 17,286 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.69 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.92) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -52.43 while generating a return on equity of -27.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.7 million. That was inferior than the volume of 17.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 45.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.28. However, in the short run, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.56. Second resistance stands at $15.93. The third major resistance level sits at $16.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.33. The third support level lies at $13.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.68 billion has total of 295,686K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,349 M in contrast with the sum of -707,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 380,980 K and last quarter income was -205,680 K.