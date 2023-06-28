Investors must take note of American Well Corporation’s (AMWL) performance last week, which was -6.25%.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) kicked off on June 27, 2023, at the price of $2.08, up 0.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.115 and dropped to $2.01 before settling in for the closing price of $2.08. Over the past 52 weeks, AMWL has traded in a range of $1.95-$5.43.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -42.10%. With a float of $220.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $279.97 million.

In an organization with 1123 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.69, operating margin of -93.12, and the pretax margin is -97.31.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of American Well Corporation is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 54.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 296,987. In this transaction Chairman, co-CEO of this company sold 135,834 shares at a rate of $2.19, taking the stock ownership to the 1,430,465 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s President, co-CEO sold 125,696 for $2.19, making the entire transaction worth $274,822. This insider now owns 2,301,230 shares in total.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$1.42 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$1.21. This company achieved a net margin of -97.56 while generating a return on equity of -23.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Well Corporation’s (AMWL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Well Corporation (AMWL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.48 million. That was better than the volume of 1.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, American Well Corporation’s (AMWL) raw stochastic average was set at 6.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.09. However, in the short run, American Well Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.14. Second resistance stands at $2.18. The third major resistance level sits at $2.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.97. The third support level lies at $1.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 587.14 million has total of 280,869K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 277,190 K in contrast with the sum of -270,430 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 64,000 K and last quarter income was -397,690 K.