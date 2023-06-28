Investors must take note of Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s (ASPN) performance last week, which was -3.88%.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) on June 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.12, soaring 0.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.32 and dropped to $7.04 before settling in for the closing price of $7.11. Within the past 52 weeks, ASPN’s price has moved between $5.41 and $15.71.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 10.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -72.40%. With a float of $64.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.16 million.

In an organization with 533 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.76, operating margin of -43.94, and the pretax margin is -45.87.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Building Products & Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aspen Aerogels Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 57.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 30,510. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,700 shares at a rate of $11.30, taking the stock ownership to the 6,195 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 10,526,316 for $9.50, making the entire transaction worth $100,000,002. This insider now owns 15,780,426 shares in total.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.39) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -45.87 while generating a return on equity of -28.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.12 million. That was better than the volume of 1.02 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s (ASPN) raw stochastic average was set at 21.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.66. However, in the short run, Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.32. Second resistance stands at $7.46. The third major resistance level sits at $7.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.90. The third support level lies at $6.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 510.14 million based on 70,111K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 180,360 K and income totals -82,740 K. The company made 45,590 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.