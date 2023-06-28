Investors must take note of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (SBS) performance last week, which was 0.17%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) kicked off on June 27, 2023, at the price of $11.73. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.76 and dropped to $11.38 before settling in for the closing price of $11.55. Over the past 52 weeks, SBS has traded in a range of $7.24-$11.75.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 8.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 35.40%. With a float of $338.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $683.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12211 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.06, operating margin of +20.88, and the pretax margin is +19.26.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water Industry. The insider ownership of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is 41.50%, while institutional ownership is 14.90%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +14.15 while generating a return on equity of 11.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.71% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (SBS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.89

Technical Analysis of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

The latest stats from [Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo, SBS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.0 million was inferior to 1.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (SBS) raw stochastic average was set at 93.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.94. The third major resistance level sits at $12.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.18. The third support level lies at $10.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.04 billion has total of 683,510K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,272 M in contrast with the sum of 604,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,097 M and last quarter income was 143,840 K.