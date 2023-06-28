Investors must take note of GrowGeneration Corp.’s (GRWG) performance last week, which was -2.08%.

On Tuesday, GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) opened higher 2.80% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $3.21. Price fluctuations for GRWG have ranged from $2.77 to $8.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 80.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 88.10% at the time writing. With a float of $57.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 429 employees.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GrowGeneration Corp. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 47.40%.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.88 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, GrowGeneration Corp.’s (GRWG) raw stochastic average was set at 16.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.37 in the near term. At $3.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.11. The third support level lies at $3.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Key Stats

There are currently 61,038K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 200.24 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 278,170 K according to its annual income of -163,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 56,830 K and its income totaled -6,130 K.