Investors must take note of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s (OLLI) performance last week, which was 2.43%.

On June 27, 2023, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) opened at $60.29, lower -0.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.40 and dropped to $59.7301 before settling in for the closing price of $60.16. Price fluctuations for OLLI have ranged from $44.72 to $72.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 11.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -32.50% at the time writing. With a float of $61.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.66, operating margin of +7.76, and the pretax margin is +7.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 108.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 102,238. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,592 shares at a rate of $64.22, taking the stock ownership to the 57,161 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s Director sold 3,000 for $58.52, making the entire transaction worth $175,560. This insider now owns 610 shares in total.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2023, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.47) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.63 while generating a return on equity of 7.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.10% during the next five years compared to -3.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.05 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.21.

During the past 100 days, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s (OLLI) raw stochastic average was set at 52.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $60.97 in the near term. At $62.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $62.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.68. The third support level lies at $57.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) Key Stats

There are currently 61,798K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.71 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,827 M according to its annual income of 102,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 459,150 K and its income totaled 30,980 K.