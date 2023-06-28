Investors must take note of PagerDuty Inc.’s (PD) performance last week, which was -0.18%.

A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) stock priced at $21.69, up 3.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.09 and dropped to $21.47 before settling in for the closing price of $21.37. PD’s price has ranged from $19.51 to $35.33 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 36.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -13.80%. With a float of $82.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1166 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.81, operating margin of -33.66, and the pretax margin is -35.08.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of PagerDuty Inc. is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 964,800. In this transaction Director of this company sold 45,000 shares at a rate of $21.44, taking the stock ownership to the 23,375 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 75,000 for $29.06, making the entire transaction worth $2,179,500. This insider now owns 796,627 shares in total.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -34.63 while generating a return on equity of -50.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to -28.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PagerDuty Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PagerDuty Inc. (PD)

The latest stats from [PagerDuty Inc., PD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.61 million was superior to 1.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, PagerDuty Inc.’s (PD) raw stochastic average was set at 6.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.48. The third major resistance level sits at $22.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.24. The third support level lies at $21.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.01 billion, the company has a total of 92,205K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 370,790 K while annual income is -128,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 103,250 K while its latest quarter income was -12,220 K.