J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,230 M

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) kicked off on June 27, 2023, at the price of $176.67, up 1.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $182.16 and dropped to $175.93 before settling in for the closing price of $176.54. Over the past 52 weeks, JBHT has traded in a range of $154.04-$200.64.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 15.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 29.00%. With a float of $81.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 37151 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.15, operating margin of +8.82, and the pretax margin is +8.65.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 616,180. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 3,500 shares at a rate of $176.05, taking the stock ownership to the 9,911 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s EVP Highway Services sold 1,200 for $175.30, making the entire transaction worth $210,360. This insider now owns 1,210 shares in total.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +6.54 while generating a return on equity of 28.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.63% during the next five years compared to 0.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s (JBHT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 165.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.80, a number that is poised to hit 2.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.98 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.25.

During the past 100 days, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s (JBHT) raw stochastic average was set at 40.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $173.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $175.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $181.98 in the near term. At $185.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $188.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $175.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $172.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $169.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.51 billion has total of 103,648K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,814 M in contrast with the sum of 969,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,230 M and last quarter income was 197,770 K.