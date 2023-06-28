JAMF (Jamf Holding Corp.) climbed 1.26 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) kicked off on June 27, 2023, at the price of $18.48, up 1.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.69 and dropped to $18.01 before settling in for the closing price of $18.32. Over the past 52 weeks, JAMF has traded in a range of $16.53-$28.38.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -84.10%. With a float of $120.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.42 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2796 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.65, operating margin of -27.87, and the pretax margin is -29.70.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Jamf Holding Corp. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 98.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 161,989. In this transaction CPO of this company sold 8,396 shares at a rate of $19.29, taking the stock ownership to the 145,573 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s Chief Strategist sold 30,738 for $17.98, making the entire transaction worth $552,712. This insider now owns 357,599 shares in total.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -29.51 while generating a return on equity of -19.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -84.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 50.10% during the next five years compared to -3.88% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Jamf Holding Corp.’s (JAMF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.48 million, its volume of 2.05 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Jamf Holding Corp.’s (JAMF) raw stochastic average was set at 32.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.82 in the near term. At $19.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.46.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.30 billion has total of 123,987K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 478,780 K in contrast with the sum of -141,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 132,210 K and last quarter income was -24,200 K.