Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) volume exceeds 13.5 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) kicked off on June 27, 2023, at the price of $0.39, up 20.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.52 and dropped to $0.389 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. Over the past 52 weeks, KSCP has traded in a range of $0.36-$3.90.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 29.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 52.20%. With a float of $46.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 92 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -62.96, operating margin of -567.71, and the pretax margin is -455.39.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Knightscope Inc. is 6.52%, while institutional ownership is 9.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 98,603. In this transaction Chief Design Officer of this company sold 238,000 shares at a rate of $0.41, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -455.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Knightscope Inc.’s (KSCP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49

Technical Analysis of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)

Looking closely at Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP), its last 5-days average volume was 4.35 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Knightscope Inc.’s (KSCP) raw stochastic average was set at 6.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 114.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5020, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5361. However, in the short run, Knightscope Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5237. Second resistance stands at $0.5873. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6547. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3927, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3253. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2617.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 29.33 million has total of 48,898K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,630 K in contrast with the sum of -25,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,900 K and last quarter income was -2,440 K.