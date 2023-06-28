Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) volume exceeds 13.5 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) kicked off on June 27, 2023, at the price of $0.39, up 20.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.52 and dropped to $0.389 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. Over the past 52 weeks, KSCP has traded in a range of $0.36-$3.90.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital

One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.

All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 29.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 52.20%. With a float of $46.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 92 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -62.96, operating margin of -567.71, and the pretax margin is -455.39.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Knightscope Inc. is 6.52%, while institutional ownership is 9.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 98,603. In this transaction Chief Design Officer of this company sold 238,000 shares at a rate of $0.41, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -455.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Knightscope Inc.’s (KSCP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49

Technical Analysis of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)

Looking closely at Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP), its last 5-days average volume was 4.35 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Knightscope Inc.’s (KSCP) raw stochastic average was set at 6.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 114.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5020, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5361. However, in the short run, Knightscope Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5237. Second resistance stands at $0.5873. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6547. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3927, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3253. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2617.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 29.33 million has total of 48,898K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,630 K in contrast with the sum of -25,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,900 K and last quarter income was -2,440 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

A look at Constellation Brands Inc.’s (STZ) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) on June 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $242.77, soaring 1.89% from the previous trading...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) volume hitting the figure of 1.09 million.

Shaun Noe -
June 27, 2023, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) trading session started at the price of $59.56, that was 2.03% jump from the session before....
Read more

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) volume exceeds 1.32 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
On June 27, 2023, Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) opened at $10.49, lower -1.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.