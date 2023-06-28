Last month’s performance of -4.32% for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is certainly impressive

On June 27, 2023, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) opened at $13.72, higher 3.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.95 and dropped to $13.30 before settling in for the closing price of $13.45. Price fluctuations for RIVN have ranged from $11.68 to $40.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 67.80% at the time writing. With a float of $801.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $930.00 million.

In an organization with 14122 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -199.03, operating margin of -413.51, and the pretax margin is -407.00.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 49,699. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,625 shares at a rate of $13.71, taking the stock ownership to the 72,304 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 20,000 for $14.53, making the entire transaction worth $290,600. This insider now owns 86,204 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.59) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of -407.24 while generating a return on equity of -40.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.08, a number that is poised to hit -1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 29.67 million. That was better than the volume of 28.99 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 21.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.49. However, in the short run, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.16. Second resistance stands at $14.38. The third major resistance level sits at $14.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.08. The third support level lies at $12.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

There are currently 939,335K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,658 M according to its annual income of -6,752 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 661,000 K and its income totaled -1,349 M.