Last month’s performance of 7.23% for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) is certainly impressive

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) kicked off on June 27, 2023, at the price of $12.11, up 1.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.56 and dropped to $12.07 before settling in for the closing price of $12.16. Over the past 52 weeks, TROX has traded in a range of $10.58-$17.61.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 15.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 74.70%. With a float of $114.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.52, operating margin of +15.10, and the pretax margin is +8.93.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Tronox Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 68.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 1,457,238. In this transaction Co-CEO and Director of this company sold 93,942 shares at a rate of $15.51, taking the stock ownership to the 756,732 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Co-CEO and Director sold 73,272 for $15.51, making the entire transaction worth $1,136,742. This insider now owns 768,911 shares in total.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +14.41 while generating a return on equity of 22.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.34% during the next five years compared to 18.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tronox Holdings plc’s (TROX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.26 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Tronox Holdings plc’s (TROX) raw stochastic average was set at 24.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.56 in the near term. At $12.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.82. The third support level lies at $11.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.96 billion has total of 156,728K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,454 M in contrast with the sum of 497,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 708,000 K and last quarter income was 23,000 K.